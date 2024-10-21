Heavy police presence reported near shopping center in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. — Law enforcement officers are responding to a scene Monday afternoon in Orange County.

2: 30 p.m. Update:

The Orlando Police Department said at 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a reported medical emergency near Lake Underhill Road and South Semoran Boulevard.

Officers said, when they arrived at the scene, they found a dead adult female.

The police department said this is an active and ongoing investigation.

Previous:

The Orlando Police Department is investigating a scene at Lake Underhill Road and South Semoran Boulevard.

Channel 9 reporter said there is a large police presence at the shopping center near South Semoran Boulevard.

Read: Local middle school, Boys & Girls Club employee accused of child pornography possession

Channel 9 is working on gathering more information.

See the map of the scene below.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group