Local middle school, Boys & Girls Club employee accused of child pornography possession

ORLANDO, Fla. — Law enforcement officials said a local middle school teacher was arrested on charges related to child pornography.

Police said 36-year-old Leesburg resident Mitchell Regan was arrested last week on a warrant that he was in possession of child sex abuse material.

According to the complaint, Homeland Security investigators executed a search warrant at Regan’s home and found an image of child sex abuse material on his cellphone.

Regan is an employee at an Orlando middle school and a local Boys & Girls Club, where he taught chess club and music lessons, police said.

According to a report, Regan admitted to agents that he had sent and received child sex abuse material using an online social media application.

Regan faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison if convicted.

