Local surfer Jorge Alvarado passes away after a surfing accident in Daytona Beach Shores

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Local surfer Jorge Alvarado passed away Tuesday night after a tragic accident on Friday.

Alvarado was surfing the Sunglow Pier in Daytona Beach Shores when he fell off his board and hit his head on the sandbar.

He was then swept under the pier by the current, where a few good Samaritans came to his rescue and pulled him out of the water.

He suffered from a fractured neck and was at the hospital on life support for days before he passed away.

The local surfing community has expressed their deepest regards and sympathy for Alvarado and his loved ones.

The GoFundMe set up for Alvarado updated their message with the news of his passing.

