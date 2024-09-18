Low-pressure area in Caribbean could bring tropical threat to Florida next week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring a low-pressure area that could impact Florida.

The area has a 20% of development in the Caribbean over the next seven days.

It’s still too soon to know what will happen with the storm, but forecast models are giving some idea.

The European model keeps this area far away from Florida, while the American model brings a stronger system closer to Florida.

The American model has it as a possible hurricane threat for Florida late next week.

Once the area starts to develop, it will be easier to tell where it will end up.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor the system and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

