Low-pressure area in Caribbean could bring tropical threat to Florida next week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring a low-pressure area that could impact Florida.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
The area has a 20% of development in the Caribbean over the next seven days.
It’s still too soon to know what will happen with the storm, but forecast models are giving some idea.
Read: Action 9: How to prepare before the storm
The European model keeps this area far away from Florida, while the American model brings a stronger system closer to Florida.
The American model has it as a possible hurricane threat for Florida late next week.
Read: Hurricane Charley devastated much of Central Florida 20 years ago
Once the area starts to develop, it will be easier to tell where it will end up.
Channel 9 will continue to monitor the system and provide updates on Eyewitness News.
©2024 Cox Media Group