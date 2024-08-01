Action 9: How to prepare before the storm

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is bracing for the possibility of a tropical disturbance strengthening into a named storm. As with any storm, insurance is a big deal for homeowners, and they need to make sure they’re ready before the storm hits.

Some small steps can make a big difference financially. That’s especially true when it comes to documenting what’s in the home so they can show the insurance company what they lost if their home is damaged.

By the time a storm hits, homeowners and renters should have already taken steps to help get ready for the aftermath.

Orlando insurance expert Tom Cotton with Hugh Cotton Insurance told Action 9, “Hurricane preparation should begin now. And you need to start by asking yourself the question, ‘What if?’”

He said homeowners need to prepare for scenarios like trees on top of their home, other roof damage and water in their homes. The homeowners should know who they’re going to call and how they’re going to file an insurance claim if needed.

“It’s really important to have that figured out before you need it,” Cotton said.

He also recommends walking room to room in the home with a phone and recording video as the homeowner narrates about their possessions--pointing out specifics for some items if needed. Having that video documentation will make it easier to file a claim for losses.

It’s also important for homeowners to know what kind of coverage they have.

In 2022, flood waters surrounded and overtook Don Fox’s Oviedo home on Lake Jessup and he’s still dealing with the mess. Even with flood insurance through the FEMA managed National Flood Insurance Program, he learned coverage wasn’t what he expected.

Fox pointed to the damage in his home and said, “You find out that only what’s in the water is covered. The bottom cabinets are covered because they’re in the water. The upper cabinets covered with mold are not covered.”

Tom Cotton wants people to make sure they know flood insurance is separate from their regular homeowner’s insurance policy. If they don’t have a specific flood insurance policy, they don’t have flood insurance. Keep in mind, typically it takes 30-days before flood insurance kicks in. So, people can’t try to buy it just before the storm hits and expect to be covered.

It’s also important to take photos of any damage after the storm and before repairs are made. Homeowners want to have that documentation to show the insurance company the extent of the damage. It will help them get the damage covered when filing a claim.

