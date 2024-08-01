Central Floridians prepare for potential impacts as Invest 97L threatens the state

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Floridians are preparing now for any possible impacts from the disturbance currently churning in the Caribbean.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for parts of Central Florida as the current Invest 97L is expected to develop into a tropical cyclone.

Flagler, Lake, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, and Volusia Counties are all under that state of emergency. That means now is the time to stock hurricane kits.

Florida is monitoring Invest 97L in the Atlantic, which is expected to strengthen and potentially make landfall as early as this weekend. It will be slow-moving and bring lots of rain that could cause significant flooding.



I encourage all residents to prepare for the storm and… — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 1, 2024

The storm’s track is still uncertain, but that didn’t stop shoppers in Orlando who say they try to stay prepared year-round.

Officials in Seminole and Marion Counties say they have not activated their Emergency Operations Centers yet, but they’re on standby in case the system develops.

Seminole County emergency managers told Channel 9 they’ve been monitoring the system since Saturday and expect it to bring heavy rain to the area at least.

Meanwhile, emergency management officials in Lake County are reminding people to make sure their hurricane kits are ready to go right now. The kits should include water, snacks, and any medications that may be needed.

Officials point to a long hurricane season ahead and say now is the time to prepare, regardless of the storm’s track.

“This is the time to say, ‘Oh, something might be coming. I should be getting my kit ready’ because this may not be the last tropical formation that we start to see develop out in the ocean, so get ready now.” Lake County Emergency Management Director Megan Milanese said. “If this is an event that actually affects the community, you’ll be ready, and if not, you’ll be ready for the next one.”

Seminole County has announced that sandbag operations will open on Friday ahead of this weekend’s heavy rainfall. Residents will need to bring their own shovels to the locations, which can be found here.

