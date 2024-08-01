Climate change, global conflicts causing coffee prices to rise, experts say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Experts say climate change is having an impact on coffee prices.

Coffee is more sensitive to changes in temperatures than other crops.

Retailers say they are already feeling the pressure.

Italian coffee maker Lavazza said it raised prices this year because of poor harvests, climate change, the war in Ukraine, and conflict in the Red Sea.

