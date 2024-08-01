Hurricane watch vs. warning? Remembering the difference is a piece of pie

ORLANDO, Fla. — Whether you’re a Florida native or just visiting the state, the University of Florida has made it easier to remember the difference between a hurricane watch and a hurricane warning.

UF’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences used Key lime pie to demonstrate a distinction between the two as we get deeper into this year’s hurricane season.

The United States National Weather Service offers the following definitions for the two:

Hurricane watch

Hurricane conditions are possible in the area within 48 hours. You should take caution to protect your family if a warning is issued.

Hurricane warning

Hurricane conditions are possible in the area within 36 hours. Complete storm preparations and evacuate if needed.

