‘It had my leg’: Teen girl survives 10-foot alligator attack in Florida creek

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — A 15-year-old girl was attacked by an estimated 10-foot alligator at Pond Creek in Okaloosa County.

Summer Hinote was wading with friends when the alligator grabbed her leg and dragged her underwater.

She said she fought back by punching the alligator in the head until it let go.

“I hit the ground, I like laid down on the ground because I couldn’t run for real and I just started praying,” Hinote said after reaching the shore.

Officials said her quick thinking and bravery helped her escape a dangerous situation.

She is now recovering at home.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group