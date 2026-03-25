Palm Bay police identify woman who died after hours-long armed standoff

PALM BAY, Fla. — Police in Palm Bay are sharing more details after a woman died during a standoff with law enforcement on Monday.

Kamla Grimmer, 53, died during an armed standoff with the Palm Bay Police Department.

Grimmer was pronounced dead at her residence following an exchange of gunfire with officers.

The incident started at a home on Serenade Street after reports of loud music.

The situation escalated at 4:17 p.m. when Grimmer began shooting from the rear of the home toward a perimeter where officers were staged.

In response, authorities issued a “Code Red” alert, instructing the local community to shelter indoors while crisis negotiators attempted to reach a peaceful resolution.

Grimmer briefly opened her front door at 4:43 p.m. to fire more shots before retreating inside.

The department’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team and the Crisis Negotiations Team were activated following the second volley of gunfire.

Members of those specialized units arrived on the scene at 5:13 p.m. to take over the operation.

Despite several attempts by negotiators to establish phone contact for a peaceful surrender, Grimmer opened fire directly at the SWAT team at 6:09 p.m., leading officers to return fire for the first time, according to a report.

Following that exchange, the SWAT team deployed gas into the residence at 6:15 p.m. and again at 6:53 p.m. in continued efforts to resolve the standoff.

A final exchange of gunfire occurred at 7:08 p.m. after Grimmer reportedly shot at officers once more.

Using a drone to clear the interior of the home, police discovered Grimmer was immobile, police say.

SWAT medics entered the residence at 7:17 p.m. and pronounced her dead at the scene.

Chief Augello of the Palm Bay Police Department addressed the actions of his personnel during the nearly four-hour incident.

“We always pray for the best outcome where no life is lost. Our officers attempted every scenario possible to avoid a loss of life and showed great restraint during this incident,” Augello said. “Unfortunately, after their lives, as well as those in our community were placed in immediate threat of deadly force by active gunfire, they were left with no other option but to return fire.”

No officers or bystanders were injured during the standoff.

Police also addressed misinformation that had spread during the event, confirming there was never a hostage situation at the residence.

Investigators noted there was no substantial history involving Grimmer that suggested an incident of this nature would occur.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident and the officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave.

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