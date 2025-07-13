LIVE UPDATES: Weather Alerts issued for multiple parts of Central Florida

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A T-Storm Warning has been issued for northwestern Brevard and southeastern Volusia counties until 3:30 PM.

This includes Oak Hill

Movement is to the south at 10 mph.

Winds over 50 mph, intense lightning, and hail are the most significant threats.

Additional strong to severe storms will be possible across the area this afternoon and early evening.

SVR ALERT BREV 7-13-25

EXPIRED

A thunderstorm warning has been issued for central Seminole County until 2:45 PM.

This includes Sanford and Oviedo.

Movement is to the east at 20 mph.

Winds over 50 mph, intense lightning and hail are the biggest threats.

A 58 mph gust was measured at Orlando/Sanford International Airport.

Additional strong to severe storms will be possible this afternoon and early evening across much of the area.

