WATCH LIVE: Man accused of killing local teen has court hearing Monday

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The man accused of raping and murdering 13-year-old Madeline Soto appeared in court on Monday.

Stephan Sterns was in a relationship with Soto’s mother at the time of the murder. He also faces 60 charges of sex abuse.

The sex abuse charges will be handled in a separate trial from the murder.

His attorneys have already tried to block certain evidence from entering this trial.

Some of the issues that will be discussed on Monday include how Sterns will appear in court.

Investigators said they discovered disturbing evidence on Stern’s phone, with photos and videos allegedly showing him sexually abusing a child.

Besides murder, Sterns now faces 60 sex abuse charges, including sexual battery of a child.

Earlier this month, his attorneys argued the files on his phone were obtained unlawfully and shouldn’t be admitted as evidence.

However, the judge ruled against them. Meaning the photos and videos can be used in a trial to try to prove that Sterns sexually abused Madeline Soto.

Sterns’ court hearing is set for 9 a.m. in Osceola County.

