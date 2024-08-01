Track of tropical disturbance shifts towards Gulf with heavy rain expected in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A tropical disturbance near Puerto Rico continues to become more organized.

The system has a 60% chance of tropical development over the weekend as it moves into the Bahamas.

The disturbance will be near Cuba and South Florida on Saturday.

Read: 9 things you might not know about Orlando

The forecast models have shifted more to the west and show the system moving into the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday.

It could be near the west coast of Florida as a tropical storm early next week.

Watch: Brevard Zoo releases sea turtle Jupiter to the ocean

If that happens, it could mean substantial rain for Florida.

Where the storm will go and how strong it will be is uncertain because dry air has worked against its development.

Read: 9 Investigates Central Florida’s teacher shortage

Channel 9 meteorologists will continue to monitor the system and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2024 Cox Media Group