9 things you might not know about Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando was incorporated July 31, 1875, making Wednesday the City Beautiful’s 149th birthday.

To celebrate, here are nine things you might not know about Orlando:

1. It’s no secret that Orlando is best known around the world for its theme parks. But did you know that Orlando is the most-visited travel destination in the nation? In both 2022 and 2023, an impressive 74 million people traveled to the area, according to Visit Orlando. That’s more than the entire population of Thailand.

2. Orlando is also considered the “theme park capital of the world,” with a whopping 12 major theme and water parks at Walt Disney World, the Universal Orlando Resort and SeaWorld. That number will increase to 13 next year when Universal Epic Universe opens. Click here to read some brand new information about that project.

3. Although incorporated in 1875, Orlando’s history dates all the way back to 1838, when the United States Army established Fort Gatlin during the Second Seminole War in what was then known as Mosquito County. That site was located near what is now Gatlin and Summerlin avenues, not far from present-day Edgewood. See a map of it below:

4. A small community formed around the fort by 1840, and it was named Jernigan after the family that first permanently settled in the area, according to the Florida Department of State. Its post office was established in 1850.

5. As Jernigan expanded northward, it got a new name -- Orlando. The United States Postal Service adopted the name change in 1857. But there is no official documentation of how the city received its new name.

6. Orlando had only 85 residents when it officially incorporated as a town in 1875. It became a city in 1885.

7. The City Beautiful has more than 100 lakes, but the most famous one of them is Lake Eola, which is actually a giant sinkhole that reaches 80 feet at its deepest point. The lake’s iconic fountain -- called the Linton E. Allen Memorial Fountain -- is the city’s official symbol.

8. 200 South Orange -- previously called Sun Bank Center and the SunTrust Center -- is Orlando’s tallest skyscraper at 441 feet. It was completed in 1988.

9. The oldest tree in Orlando stands at Big Tree Park on North Thornton Avenue near Weber Street in the Mills 50 District. It has been around since the 1600s.

