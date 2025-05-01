South Street snarl: When will traffic delays begin near Downtown Orlando?

ORLANDO, Fla. — There’s been a one week delay in some construction work that will significantly impact drivers near Downtown Orlando.

Channel 9 has learned that lane closures along a section of South Street will now start on Monday, May 5.

South Street in Orlando City officials said a section of South Street near Downtown Orlando will be reduced to a single lane starting on May 5. (WFTV staff)

The stretch of busy road will go from three lanes down to a single lane.

Here’s how it will affect drivers:

South Street impact: Only one westbound lane of South Street will be open to traffic from South Mills Avenue to just west of Summerlin Avenue. Traffic on South Street will then resume three lanes.

Summerlin Avenue impact: Traffic traveling north and south on Summerlin Avenue will be rerouted around the closure between East Anderson Street and Pine Street.

The City of Orlando and Orlando Utilities Commission said the temporary changes are necessary because of the ongoing Summerlin Avenue Improvement Project.

The long-term project aims to upgrade OUC’s drinking water and Orlando’s sanitary sewer and stormwater systems.

The South Street lane reductions are expected to be in place for about five months.

For more information about this phase of the Summerlin Avenue Improvement Project

