Brevard Zoo releases sea turtle Jupiter to the ocean

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A beloved sea turtle is back home after an extended stay in Brevard County.

Jupiter, the loggerhead sea turtle, was released Wednesday afternoon on Paradise Beach in Melbourne.

The sea turtle spent the last three months recovering at the Brevard Zoo’s Sea Turtle Healing Center.

A fisherman in April accidentally caught Jupiter on a hook and reported it to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Jupiter was sick and emaciated but was treated with antibiotics, food, and rest.

The loggerhead will be remembered as a curious and fun turtle who loved to play with a feeder ball.

Those who cared for Jupiter are happy to see the turtle returning home.

“This is the day that we always hope and pray for,” said Jess Patterson, a certified vet tech at the Brevard Zoo Sea Turtle Healing Center. “You know, some patients aren’t lucky enough to make it to this day, so every turtle that we get to release is a big reason to celebrate.”

About 200 people came out to watch Jupiter return to the Atlantic Ocean.

