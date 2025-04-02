Students facing disciplinary action after major fight breaks out at Orange County High School

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Multiple students are facing disciplinary action after a huge fight broke out on campus at Evans High School on Wednesday morning, Orange County Public School officials said.

Officials did not say if there were any injuries sustained by students during the fight.

No students were arrested, according to OCPS.

WFTV has a crew heading to the school and will have more details online and on-air starting at 4 p.m. on Channel 9 News.

