2 arrested in Orange County homicide case

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has two people in custody in connection to a homicide investigation.

The suspects were identified as Emily Treusch, 33, and Kenneth Gibson, 36.

Treusch is charged with second-degree murder with a weapon, robbery and kidnapping. Gibson is charged with accessory after the fact and kidnapping.

The case is that of the killing of 32-year-old Kenneth Marrero Cardona. Investigators say Cardona was found Monday with a puncture wound to his chest in the 8800 block of Exchange Drive.

Details on what happened were not released.

