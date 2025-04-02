Homicide investigation launched after man found with ‘puncture wound’ in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says detectives have opened a homicide investigation connected to a recent death.

On the afternoon of March 31, deputies responded to Exchange Drive for a man reported to be unresponsive.

Investigators discovered he had a “puncture wound” to his chest.

He was taken to a hospital but died.

On Wednesday, OCSO identified the victim as Kenneth Cardona, age 32, and labeled his death as a homicide.

Officials did not have details to release about a possible suspect or a motive in the case.

