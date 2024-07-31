Orlando Magic provides students with back to school supplies

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic and Magic Guard Cole Anthony supports back-to-school efforts by providing school supplies at community events.
Anthony’s 50 Ways Foundation offers support to local youth gearing up for school.
The team will support Back to School events in the community providing school supplies and essentials to more than 1,500 students in Central Florida.
The Magic will provide supplies to City of Orlando and Orange County Commissioners’ events including:
- City of Orlando Commissioner Bakari Burns
- City of Orlando Commissioner Shan Rose
- City of Orlando Commissioner Robert Stuart
- Orange County Commissioner Maribel Cordero
- Orange County Commissioner Christine Moore
- Orange County Commissioner Mike Scott
- Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe
- Orange County Commissioner Nicole Wilson
