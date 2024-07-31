Orlando Magic provides students with back to school supplies

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic and Magic Guard Cole Anthony supports back-to-school efforts by providing school supplies at community events.

Anthony’s 50 Ways Foundation offers support to local youth gearing up for school.

The team will support Back to School events in the community providing school supplies and essentials to more than 1,500 students in Central Florida.

Read: Students collect free school supplies at ‘Books and Beats’ bash in Orlando

The Magic will provide supplies to City of Orlando and Orange County Commissioners’ events including:

City of Orlando Commissioner Bakari Burns

City of Orlando Commissioner Shan Rose

City of Orlando Commissioner Robert Stuart

Orange County Commissioner Maribel Cordero

Read: Florida begins back-to-school tax holiday

Orange County Commissioner Christine Moore

Orange County Commissioner Mike Scott

Read: ‘Still about 100 drivers down’: OCPS needs bus drivers for upcoming school year

Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe

Read: ‘A long time coming’: Brevard Public Schools cuts ribbon on first new middle school in decades

Orange County Commissioner Nicole Wilson

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group