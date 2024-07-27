‘Still about 100 drivers down’: OCPS needs bus drivers for upcoming school year

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — With a new school year fast approaching, Orange County Public Schools is pushing to hire more bus drivers and mechanics.

The district has faced an ongoing shortage for years.

It’s a situation that will likely cause delays for pickups and drop-offs on the first day of class.

“We’re still about 100 drivers down,” Bill Wen, OCPS Senior Director of Transportation, told Channel 9.

Orange County Public Schools

It has been more than fifteen years since the district’s bus driver fleet was staffed to meet the student demand.

READ: Shoppers prepare for upcoming tax holiday on back-to-school items

“This coming school year we’re going to have to start with our double backs again, unfortunately,” Wen added.

That means some high school students will be picked up earlier and bused to school. That bus will then return for the rest of the students.

The same plan will happen in the afternoons.

The elementary school afternoon buses will be about 35 minutes beyond their bell time, as will middle school buses.

READ: Thousands of Florida preschools expected to close as wave of bankruptcies hits

Wen, said the only way to combat the inconvenience is to fill the job vacancies.

He added that OCPS offers competitive salaries, benefits, bonuses, and help with obtaining a commercial license for those who don’t hold one.

Pamela Johnson is headed into her 31st year of driving a school bus for the district.

Orange County Public Schools bus driver shortage

She said the flexible schedule, along with her love for children, has kept her behind the wheel for decades.

“Me putting a smile on a child’s face -- it makes my day,” Johnson said.

Johnson believes more drivers coming on board with OCPS could help further ensure the safety and happiness of every student in the district.

“Don’t knock it until you try it. Because it can be a great job even for the younger generation. I started when i was young and i love it.”

READ: NASA and SpaceX prepare for Crew-9 Launch

District leaders are asking parents to fill out an online form to let them know if and when their kids will be riding the bus.

The information will help officials decide whether to get rid of bus routes that aren’t being used and to make certain routes more efficient.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group