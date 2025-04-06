Theme park company to cut jobs here

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Merlin Magic Making, the creative division for Merlin Entertainments in the U.S., will lay off 31 staffers, according to an April 1 letter to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

U.K.-based Merlin Entertainments is owner of The Orlando Eye at Icon Park and Legoland Florida Resort in Winter Haven, among many other concepts and themed attractions.

Watch: Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks is located in the new Town Center development on Mitchell Hammock Road

The layoffs will begin May 31 and may continue through June 13, according to the filing. The cuts are permanent.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group