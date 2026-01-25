Kroger’s Groveland distribution center will close in early 2026

GROVELAND, Fla. — Kroger’s fulfillment distribution center in Groveland is set to close in early 2026, affecting around 1,400 workers and the community’s food security initiatives.

The Kroger facility closure raises concerns about food insecurity in Lake and Sumter counties, where many families depend on Kroger. It follows a partnership with United Way Lake & Sumter (UWLS) for its “United We Give” initiative, aimed at addressing local food needs.

In 2024, Kroger contributed protein to UWLS’s Thanksgiving distribution, helping feed about 400 families. This supported local families amid rising food insecurity and paused government aid.

Despite the impending closure, Kroger supported the community, donating $50,000 to UWLS in January 2026 for food programs and the “United We Give” initiative to help families affected by layoffs.

Additionally, Kroger has organized several job retraining workshops in collaboration with CareerSource. These workshops focus on resume writing, coaching and potential job placement, aiming to assist employees facing job loss due to the facility shutdown.

Krystal Diaz, Kroger’s Community Relations Director, emphasized the company’s dedication to helping their employees transition through these workshops.

