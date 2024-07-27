Today: Land free school supplies at ‘Books and Beats’ bash in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Families in Orange County are getting a little extra help to send their kids back to school.

The Books and Beats Back to School Bash got underway in Orlando on Saturday morning.

The event, which is open to the public, is sponsored by Orange County District 6 Commissioner Mike Scott.

Organizers said the goal is to help K-12 students prepare for the 2024-25 school year by providing them with backpacks and other school supplies.

A child must be present in order to receive a backpack.

There’s no cost to attend the event.

There are many back to school events starting this weekend. pic.twitter.com/Y2jpBUEsBO — Commissioner Mike Scott (@mymikescott) July 27, 2024

Visitors can expect a good time with music, kids’ activities and even some free giveaways that will include bicycles and helmets.

The Books and Beats Back to School Bash runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

It’s being held at the Orange County Multicultural Center, located at:

7149 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando, Florida 32818

