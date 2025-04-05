LIVE BLOG: Get your first look at Epic Universe

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal’s Epic Universe is less thank two months away from officially opening its doors, but WFTV is bringing you an early look.

Reporter Sabrina Maggiore is at Saturday’s media day to get park updates and a peek behind the scenes. We’ll be updating this story throughout the day.

This is the public’s first real look at Epic Universe. We’ve just passed through the portal to Celestial park. pic.twitter.com/sqhfNJNeiU — Sabrina Maggiore (@SabrinaWFTV) April 5, 2025

The new park has five worlds in one location: The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon = Isle of Berk, Dark Universe and Celestial Park.

Epic Universe opens May 22.

Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience At the Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience located in Dark Universe, guests can become fashionably monstrous as skilled artisans use their talents with face makeup to experiment or transform guests into Dracula, Frankenstein's monster, the Bride of Frankenstein, The Wolf Man, The Creature from the Black Lagoon and more. (UNIVERSAL ORLANDO)

Universal Orlando Resort reveals all-new Universal Epic merchandise The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic (WFTV) SUPER NINTENDO WORLD (UNIVERSAL ORLANDO) How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk (UNIVERSAL ORLANDO) Dark Universe (UNIVERSAL ORLANDO)

How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk dining at Epic Universe Thawfest Platter at Mead Hall in How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk at Universal Epic Universe (NBC Universal) Sullen Sea Sandwich at Mead Hall Nordic Harvest Salad at Mead Hall Stormfly's Catch of the Day at Mead Hall The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic dining at Epic Universe Alchemist's Platter at Le Gobelet Noir in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic at Universal Epic Universe (NBC Universal) Baguette de Dinde at Cafe L'air De La Sirene Quiche Lorraine at Cafe L'air De La Sirene Butterbeer Crepe at Cafe L'air De La Sirene Super Nintendo World at Epic Universe Mario Burger (Bacon, Mushroom & Cheese) at Toadstool Cafe in SUPER NINTENDO WORLD at Universal Epic Universe (NBC Universal) Luigi Burger (Pesto Grilled Chicken) at Toadstool Cafe Bowser's Fireball Challenge at Toadstool Cafe Dark Universe dining at Epic Universe Our Favorite Vegan Familiar's Stuffed Cabbage at Das Stakehaus in Dark Universe at Universal Epic Universe (NBC Universal) Darkmoor Black Wings at Das Stakehaus Bird on a Stake at Das Stakehaus Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe Harvest Moon Pizza at Pizza Moon in Universal Epic Universe (NBC Universal) Platter with Mango Bread & Pickles - Banana Leaf Smoked Pulled Pork at The Oak & Star Tavern in Universal Epic Universe (NBC Universal) The Plastered Owl at The Oak & Star Tavern Seabass at Atlantic in Universal Epic Universe (NBC Universal) Khaosan Boba at The Blue Dragon Pan-Asian Restaurant at Universal Epic Universe (NBC Universal) Grand Atlantic Martini at Atlantic Meteor Strike at Bar Zenith Tonkotsu Ramen at The Blue Dragon Pan-Asian Restaurant Waturi Punch at Celestiki

Universal Orlando shares inside look at Stella Nova Resort at Epic Universe

Universal Orlando shares first look inside new 'Harry Potter' attraction at Epic Universe

SEE: Universal Orlando releases new renderings about Epic Universe's 'Harry Potter' land (Universal Orlando Resort /Universal Orlando Resort)

'It's alive!': Universal Orlando reveals Dark Universe details Universal Orlando is releasing more details about one of its immersive worlds at Universal Epic Universe with intense thrills. (Universal Orlando /Universal Orlando)

0 of 26 Universal Epic Universe From Universal Parks: In 2025, Universal Orlando Resort will unveil its next gamechanger for theme park entertainment with the debut of its most ambitious theme park yet: Universal Epic Universe. Universal Epic Universe will present a level of theme park immersion and innovation that is unmatched – transporting guests to expansive worlds featuring more than 50 awe-inspiring attraction, entertainment, dining and shopping experiences that come together to create an unforgettable adventure that is nothing short of epic. The addition of Universal Orlando’s fourth theme park will also transform the award-winning resort into a weeklong vacation destination filled with the most compelling experiences imaginable. The five worlds of Universal Epic Universe are: Celestial Park, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, and Dark Universe. And located inside Universal Epic Universe at the end of Celestial Park is Universal Helios Grand Hotel. (Universal Parks) (Universal Parks) Universal Epic Universe From Universal Parks: Celestial Park is the heart of Epic Universe and the first world guests will encounter at the new theme park. With acres of rolling gardens, chasing waterways and strolling pathways, Celestial Park puts the “park” back in “theme park.” As soon as guests enter the imaginative world, they’ll embark on a journey of discovery, thrills and excitement as they wander through lush living gardens nestled along shimmering waters surrounded by stunning architecture inspired by astronomical and mythological elements. Here, guests can relax while taking in the sights and sounds around them, board a shooting comet for an exhilarating roller coaster adventure, dine on delectable cuisine, shop exclusive merchandise to commemorate their visit and more. More details about Universal Epic Universe will be revealed in the months ahead. (Universal Parks) Universal Epic Universe From Universal Parks: Some of the wonders guests can enjoy while exploring Celestial Park – one of Epic Universe’s five imaginative worlds – include Starfall Racers – a dual-launch racing coaster; Constellation Carousel – where explorers of all ages will take a fantastical whirl aboard constellations that glide forward, backward, and even make 360-degree rotations; Astronomica – an interactive wet-play area that also doubles as a giant compass rose to the many wonders of Epic Universe; and so much more. (Universal Parks) Universal Epic Universe From Universal Parks: Celestial Park at Universal Epic Universe will offer an array of unique dining experiences ranging from full-service restaurants to quick-service locations that offer something for every palate, including The Blue Dragon Pan-Asian Restaurant – where diners take a culinary journey across Asia as they enjoy authentic Chinese, Japanese and Thai fare in this full-service restaurant accented with neon dragons and ethereal lanterns. (Universal Parks) Universal Epic Universe From Universal Parks: Celestial Park is the heart of Epic Universe and the first world guests will encounter at the new theme park. With acres of rolling gardens, chasing waterways and strolling pathways, Celestial Park puts the “park” back in “theme park.” As soon as guests enter the imaginative world, they’ll embark on a journey of discovery, thrills and excitement as they wander through lush living gardens nestled along shimmering waters surrounded by stunning architecture inspired by astronomical and mythological elements. Here, guests can relax while taking in the sights and sounds around them, board a shooting comet for an exhilarating roller coaster adventure, dine on delectable cuisine, shop exclusive merchandise to commemorate their visit and more. (Universal Parks) Universal Epic Universe From Universal Parks: Celestial Park at Universal Epic Universe will offer an array of unique dining experiences ranging from full-service restaurants to quick-service locations that offer something for every palate, including Atlantic – a full-service “surf and turf” restaurant set inside a Victorian aquarium complete with captivating views of Celestial Park. (Universal Parks) Universal Epic Universe From Universal Parks: Starfall Racers – located in Celestial Park at Universal Epic Universe – is a dual-launch racing coaster that sends guests rocketing through the skies aboard comets in a race to see who’s the fastest of them all. Reaching speeds up to 62 mph and heights up to 133 feet along 5,000 feet of track, Starfall Racers will be Epic Universe’s most thrilling coaster experience with unique maneuvers such as the “Celestial Spin,” in which the two coaster vehicles perform an inverted crisscross while speeding through the air – creating an “out-of-this-world” adrenaline rush. (Universal Parks) Universal Epic Universe From Universal Parks: Constellation Carousel is the grand centerpiece of Celestial Park at Universal Epic Universe. Here, explorers of all ages will take a fantastical whirl aboard constellations that glide forward, backward – and even make 360-degree rotations – through the milky way in a choreographed dance of music and starlight. (Universal Parks) Universal Epic Universe From Universal Parks: Celestial Park is the heart of Epic Universe and the first world guests will encounter at the new theme park. With acres of rolling gardens, chasing waterways and strolling pathways, Celestial Park puts the “park” back in “theme park.” As soon as guests enter the imaginative world, they’ll embark on a journey of discovery, thrills and excitement as they wander through lush living gardens nestled along shimmering waters surrounded by stunning architecture inspired by astronomical and mythological elements. Here, guests can relax while taking in the sights and sounds around them, board a shooting comet for an exhilarating roller coaster adventure, dine on delectable cuisine, shop exclusive merchandise to commemorate their visit and more. (Universal Parks) Universal Epic Universe From Universal Parks: Through a set of majestic portals, guests at Universal Epic Universe will embark on a transformative experience as they journey to each of the theme park’s imaginative worlds, including Dark Universe – where they will encounter everything from the experiments of Dr. Victoria Frankenstein to a shadowy landscape where monsters roam in a world of myth and mystery. (Universal Parks) Universal Epic Universe From Universal Parks: Through a set of majestic portals, guests at Universal Epic Universe will embark on a transformative experience as they journey to each of the theme park’s imaginative worlds, including SUPER NINTENDO WORLD – where they will enter the iconic green pipe and discover a new way to play as they step into the worlds of beloved characters like Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Donkey Kong. (Universal Parks) Universal Epic Universe From Universal Parks: Celestial Park at Universal Epic Universe will offer incredibly detailed retail locations, including the Nintendo Super Star Store, where guests can shop an assortment of merchandise themed to SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™. (Universal Parks) Universal Epic Universe From Universal Parks: Through a set of majestic portals, guests at Universal Epic Universe will embark on a transformative experience as they journey to each of the theme park’s imaginative worlds, including How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk – where they can soar with dragons in a colorful world filled with Viking adventures based on the wildly popular How to Train Your Dragon film franchise. (Universal Parks) Universal Epic Universe From Universal Parks: Through a set of majestic portals, guests at Universal Epic Universe will embark on a transformative experience as they journey to each of the theme park’s imaginative worlds, including The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic – where they’ll explore the magical streets of 1920s Paris and embark on a new experience at the British Ministry of Magic. (Universal Parks) Universal Epic Universe From Universal Parks: Guests staying at Universal Stella Nova Resort can take advantage of exclusive theme park benefits – including Early Park Admission, allowing guests to access one of the three amazing theme parks up to an hour before park opening, complimentary transportation to and from the parks, resort-wide charging privileges, and more. (Universal Parks) Universal Epic Universe From Universal Parks: Featuring tranquil accommodations inspired by distant galaxies, new stars and mysterious black holes, Universal Stella Nova Resort is slated to open on January 21, 2025 – adding 750 guest rooms to Universal Orlando Resort’s Prime Value category. The property will be located adjacent to the future site of the new Universal Epic Universe theme park, which will open at a later date in 2025. (Universal Parks) Universal Epic Universe From Universal Parks: Featuring tranquil accommodations inspired by distant galaxies, new stars and mysterious black holes, Universal Stella Nova Resort is slated to open on January 21, 2025 – adding 750 guest rooms to Universal Orlando Resort’s Prime Value category. The property will be located adjacent to the future site of the new Universal Epic Universe theme park, which will open at a later date in 2025. (Universal Parks) Universal Epic Universe From Universal Parks: Featuring tranquil accommodations inspired by distant galaxies, new stars and mysterious black holes, Universal Stella Nova Resort is slated to open on January 21, 2025 – adding 750 guest rooms to Universal Orlando Resort’s Prime Value category. The property will be located adjacent to the future site of the new Universal Epic Universe theme park, which will open at a later date in 2025. (Universal Parks) Universal Epic Universe From Universal Parks: Inspired by the massive and diverse planetary elements of the universe, Universal Terra Luna Resort is slated to open on February 25, 2025 – adding 750 guest rooms to Universal Orlando Resort’s Prime Value category. The property will be located adjacent to the future site of the new Universal Epic Universe theme park, which will open at a later date in 2025. (Universal Parks) Universal Epic Universe From Universal Parks: Featuring tranquil accommodations inspired by distant galaxies, new stars and mysterious black holes, Universal Stella Nova Resort is slated to open on January 21, 2025 – adding 750 guest rooms to Universal Orlando Resort’s Prime Value category. The property will be located adjacent to the future site of the new Universal Epic Universe theme park, which will open at a later date in 2025. (KILBY_PHOTO_LLC/Universal Parks) Universal Epic Universe From Universal Parks: Located inside Epic Universe at the end of Celestial Park is Universal Helios Grand Hotel, designed to transport guests to a world where the heavens and earth unite – complete with 500 rooms, one-of-a-kind views and its very own dedicated entrance into the theme park. (Universal Parks)

Universal Orlando shares new details about 'Super Nintendo World' at Epic Universe

Universal teases what 'How to Train Your Dragon' fans could find inside Epic Universe

