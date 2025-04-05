LIVE BLOG: Get your first look at Epic Universe

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal’s Epic Universe is less thank two months away from officially opening its doors, but WFTV is bringing you an early look.
Reporter Sabrina Maggiore is at Saturday’s media day to get park updates and a peek behind the scenes. We’ll be updating this story throughout the day.
The new park has five worlds in one location: The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon = Isle of Berk, Dark Universe and Celestial Park.
Epic Universe opens May 22.
