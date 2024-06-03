Universal opens preview center for Epic Universe this summer

ORLANDO, Fla. — Eagerly theme park goers can preview Epic Universe this summer at Universal Orlando’s CityWalk.

The preview center will be an all-new interactive experience that allows visitors to get an up-close look at the new theme park.

Visitors can get a bird’s-eye view of the entire park through the model.

The model will highlight the new attractions and experiences within Epic Universe.

Visitors will also be able to see new elements of the model come to life via augmented reality on compatible mobile devices.

Guests can also shop a new collection of Epic Universe merchandise and pose for pictures with unique backgrounds themed to each of the park’s five worlds.

The Universal Epic Universe Preview Center will open in the former Universal Legacy Store.

