Universal Orlando shares new details about ‘Super Nintendo World’ at Epic Universe

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort released new details about the “Super Nintendo World” section of its new Epic Universe theme park on Thursday.

Universal said guests will be teleported into the beloved Super Nintendo world featuring iconic characters, including Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Donkey Kong.

“Super Nintendo World” will feature five imaginative worlds that are being developed along with Nintendo.

Park officials said, “the vibrant land combines iconic Nintendo characters with Universal’s renowned craft of creating innovative theme park experiences to deliver a multi-sensory environment where guests can experience the fun and adventure of Nintendo games in a whole new way.”

The area will also feature dining, shopping and interactive experiences inspired by the “Super Mario” franchise and “Donkey Kong Country.”

Guests will enter the Nintendo-themed area through Super Mario’s “iconic green pipe.”

Officials said that visitors will be able to explore “Super Mario Land,” which will bring the “Mushroom Kingdom” to life.

Super Mario Land will feature several experiences, including Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, Bowser’s Castle, Yoshi’s Adventure, Toadstool Café, Yoshi’s Snack Island, 1-UP Factory and Mario Motors, and meet and greets.

“Donkey Kong Country” will be another big feature of Super Mario Land with “lush, tropical landscape from the video game series, complete with tall trees, waterfalls, landmarks such as The Golden Temple and more.”

On Wednesday, Skywitness 9 flew over the ongoing construction of the highly anticipated attraction.

