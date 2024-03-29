ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal is revealing more about its newest theme park: Epic Universe.

Channel 9 got a closer look at the land based on the “How to Train Your Dragon” movie franchise.

Photos: Universal teases what ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ fans could find inside Epic Universe

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 22 Universal teases what ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ fans could find inside Epic Universe

Universal released new images of what it could look like when you enter the “Isle of berk.”

There will be three rides, including a roller coaster and a boat ride...as well as a stage show, meet-and-greets, and more.

See: “Mamma Mia” Super Nintendo Land in Orlando is coming together

Epic Universe is expected to open next summer.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group