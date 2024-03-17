ORLANDO, Fla. — Work continues at Universal Orlando Resort’s new “Epic Universe” theme park.

Skywitness 9 flew over the construction site earlier this week and saw some major updates.

The chopper saw the colorful “Yoshi” vehicles for the new upcoming ride “Yoshi’s Adventure”.

As weeks go by, construction crews at Universal’s Epic Universe are revealing more details about the theme park.

Read: Universal Orlando shares first look at Epic Universe, new theme park opening in 2025

Sky 9 also got a glimpse of Bowser’s Castle for the video game-inspired dark ride “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge”.

Universal’s Epic Universe is boasted to be a “next level” theme park. It’ll be the fourth individual park in the Universal Resort family, joining Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay.

Epic Universe will feature five distinct lands, each with their own attractions, dining, and shopping experiences.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 26 “Mamma Mia” Super Nintendo Land in Orlando is coming together Skywitness 9 flew over the construction site earlier this week and saw some major updates. (WFTV)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 20 Universal Orlando shares first look at Epic Universe, new theme park opening in 2025 Universal Orlando Resort shared new details Tuesday about a brand new theme park set to open in 2025. (Universal Orlando Resort)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group