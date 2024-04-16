New Hotel Landy adds to Epic Universe-area inventory

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

When HREC Orlando Managing Director Paul Sexton visited the just-opened Hotel Landy at 7800 Universal Blvd. last week, he liked what he saw. It was his first view of the completed redesign at a property he has been to before. After all, he was the broker who co-managed the auction of this property, which was formerly Hotel Kinetic and before that, Crowne Plaza Universal Orlando Hotel.

“They did a stellar job on it,” he said. “There are a number of elements they incorporated into the lobby layout. It’s a Tribute Portfolio Hotel under the Marriot Bonvoy umbrella, so it’s a soft brand. That allows them to stay in the Marriott system, but they can do what they want with regards to design.”

The new interiors are the brainchild of Boston-based Parker Torres Design Inc., the same firm that redesigned the Waldorf Astoria Orlando last year. Teal and orange geometric patterns throughout the hotel make an impression similar to Cabana Bay Beach Resort, though the pool area isn’t a focal feature the way the Universal economy resort’s pools are.

