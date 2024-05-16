Troopers investigate deadly crash on John Young Parkway in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash Thursday morning in Orlando.

The crash happened around 7:41 a.m. near the intersection of John Young Parkway and Americana Boulevard.

First responders said they found a 21-year-old Orlando man inside a 2016 Kia Optima off of the roadway.

Firefighters and paramedics worked to stabilize the victim before he was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Officials said the man was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

Channel 9 is working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

