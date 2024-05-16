‘Parents, we understand your concerns’: 3rd day of threats sends deputies back to middle school

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies responded to Buddy Taylor Middle School in Palm Coast for the third day in a row after another threat was received Thursday morning, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators said someone made a bomb threat as buses began morning drop-off at the school campus.

District officials rerouted buses while deputies again searched the school for any potential dangers.

FCSO said they later gave the “all clear” Thursday morning and district officials were able to resume normal operations on campus.

“To the parents, we understand your concerns and are working with Flagler Schools to keep you updated as this caller continues to disrupt school operations,” the agency announced on social media, adding “We are also conducting proactive patrols in other schools to ease your concerns that this is a distraction.”

Tuesday afternoon, sheriff’s officials said someone called the county’s non-emergency line and threatened a shooting after students at BTMS had been released for the day.

Then on Wednesday morning, deputies responded to the campuses of BTMS and Wadsworth Elementary School after FCSO said someone called the school and made a threat.

Detectives said they believe the same caller may be involved in all three cases.

FCSO is asking anyone with tips on the anonymous caller to contact the department.

The agency said it is planning to hold a news conference Thursday at 12:45 p.m. about the string of recent threats.

