Schools lift lockdown in Palm Bay after second day of threats, deputies say

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

Flagler Schools Schools bus FILE IMAGE: Flagler District Schools bus (Flagler County Public Schools)

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — For the second day in a row, deputies are investigating a school threat in Palm Coast.

9 a.m. update:

A Flagler Schools spokesperson tells Channel 9 that both schools have been checked and cleared by deputies.

The lockdown has been lifted and normal school operations will resume.

Original story:

Deputies responded to the campuses of Buddy Taylor Middle and Wadsworth Elementary schools Wednesday morning, after someone called the school and made a threat, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said.

A spokesperson for Flagler Schools told Channel 9 that as of 8:15 a.m., both campuses were on lockdown.

The district said all students were safe and said parents were being contacted by the schools directly, but could also keep up to date via the district’s social media platforms.

Flagler Schools said students who were on buses heading to either school Wednesday morning were being diverted to Indian Trails Middle School.

District officials said parents are permitted to pick up their children at that location, but emphasized once law enforcement deemed both campuses safe, all classes and school operations would resume as planned.

Indian Trails Middle School is located at: 5505 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, Florida 32137

On, Tuesday afternoon, sheriff’s officials said someone called the county’s non-emergency line and threatened a shooting after students at Buddy Taylor Middle School had been released for the day.

FCSO said both campuses were checked and cleared after that threat was received.

Officials said they believe the same caller, an anonymous male, made Wednesday morning’s threat.

