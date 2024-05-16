Volusia County corrections officer arrested on felony charges, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said a corrections officer was arrested on Wednesday for felony and misdemeanor charges.

Volusia County Corrections Lt. Jonathan Harding faces charges of sexual misconduct of an employee and using contraband in a detention facility.

The county said corrections officers became aware of Harding’s involvement with suspicious activities and reported it to Internal Affairs.

According to the county, Harding was reassigned, and the sheriff’s office took on the investigation.

Officials said Harding is expected to make a court appearance on Tuesday. If he remains in custody, he will be transferred to a correctional facility outside of Volusia County.

He is on administrative leave pending the outcome of a trial.

