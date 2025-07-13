Minor involved in fatal crash in Sanford, according to troopers

SANFORD, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Sanford on Saturday.

At around 7:51 p.m., a 2014 Nissan van’s driver was facing south on a private driveway off of Orange Blvd, North of Terra Bond Court.

The driver was reversing and failed to see an eight-year-old behind the vehicle.

This resulted in the vehicle striking the child.

The driver transported the child to AdventHealth Lake Mary, where the victim was pronounced dead.

