Epic Universe wearable bands to unlock these immersive experiences

Here’s how Super Nintendo World Power-up Bands work — and the tech behind them.

Universal Orlando Resort on May 2 released more details about the interactive installations coming to Super Nintendo World at Epic Universe.

Power-Up Bands will be available for purchase by Epic Universe guests, and what those bands do will further immerse them in Universal’s fantasy world. A company news release said the wearable will enhance play throughout Super Mario Land and Donkey Kong Country, allowing guests to collect digital coins by punching blocks and playing interactive activities.

