Deputies recover body of man who fell off boat in Lake Butler in Windermere

WINDERMERE, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County confirmed Monday that the body of a missing man was recovered after he fell into a lake on Saturday.

Deputies said the body of 24-year-old Igor Pessoa De Oliveira was found in Lake Butler on Sunday.

Crews responded to the large lake inside Windermere after reports of a man in the water.

When first responders arrived, they were told that a man had fallen off a boat on Lake Butler and had not resurfaced.

The search for the missing man involved both the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Orange County Fire Rescue.

The circumstances surrounding how Igor Pessoa De Oliveira fell off the boat remain unclear, and no details have been provided about the boat or other individuals who may have been involved.

The exact location on Lake Butler where De Oliveira’s body was found has not been specified by authorities.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group