CENTRAL FLORIDA — After a warm Wednesday, we have Weather On the Way for Thursday, as the warmest temps of the year arrive.

It will be a quiet night tonight with partly cloudy skies. Expect morning temps in the low-70s.

The heat builds heading into Thursday. Steady southerly winds will allow temperatures to push to near-record levels in the mid-90s.

Near-record heat and fire danger expected Thursday in Central Florida After a warm Wednesday, we have Weather On the Way for Thursday, as the warmest temps of the year arrive.

The fire danger will also increase during the PM hours, and a Fire Weather Watch is in effect for most of the area.

Slightly cooler weather arrives Friday as a cold front nears the area. Scattered storms will also be possible, with temperatures in the low 90s.

Near-record heat and fire danger expected Thursday in Central Florida After a warm Wednesday, we have Weather On the Way for Thursday, as the warmest temps of the year arrive.

More rain chances are anticipated for Mother’s Day weekend. A few storms are possible on Saturday, with highs in the low 90s.

Mother’s Day will feature quiet conditions in the morning, with PM scattered showers and storms developing. Highs for Mom’s Day will be in the low 90s.

Storm chances will continue to start next week, with cooler temps in the 80s. Steady southerly winds will allow temperatures to push to near-record levels in the mid-90s.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group