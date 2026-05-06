FHP: Improper lane change leads to deadly I-75 crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Marion County.

The incident involved a pickup truck and two tractor-trailers.

The crash occurred when the pickup truck, traveling north in the left lane, made an improper lane change into the center lane. The pickup truck then struck the left front of a tractor-trailer that was also traveling north in the center lane.

Following the initial impact, the pickup truck rotated and entered the right lane of I-75. It then collided with a second tractor-trailer, which struck the pickup truck with its front section and pushed it onto the right shoulder.

The 59-year-old occupant of the pickup truck was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The 38-year-old occupant of the pickup truck suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.

The drivers of both tractor-trailers involved in the collision did not sustain any injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

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