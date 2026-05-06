Local

Crash involving school bus leaves one seriously injured in Marion County

A serious crash involving a school bus and pickup truck in Marion County leaves one person injured.

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Crash involving school bus leaves one seriously injured in Marion County A serious crash involving a school bus and pickup truck in Marion County leaves one person injured.
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A crash involving a Marion County school bus and a pickup truck towing a trailer has left one person seriously injured, according to authorities.

The incident occurred on State Road 40 at the intersection of SE 177th Avenue. Officials say the school bus was traveling eastbound and had stopped as it prepared to make a left turn.

As the bus entered the intersection, it failed to yield to an oncoming GMC pickup truck, resulting in an offset head-on collision.

The driver of the pickup truck sustained serious injuries and was transported under trauma alert to HCA Hospital.

The school bus carried a driver, a bus aide, and four children, ages 5, 6, 7, and 10. No injuries were reported among those on board.

A second school bus was nearby but not involved in the crash.

The roadway remains temporarily blocked as emergency crews respond and clear the scene.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and are asking drivers to use alternate routes until the road reopens.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2026 Cox Media Group

Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

0

Most Read