DeLand scrapyard fire: Residents urged to stay indoors

DELAND, Fla. — The DeLand Fire Department is actively responding to a fire at a scrapyard near the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Samuel Street.

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Officials are advising the public to avoid the area while crews work to contain the blaze. Smoke and fumes from burning materials may pose health risks, including lung and eye irritation.

Residents living nearby are urged to remain indoors, keep windows and doors closed, and limit exposure to the smoke until the situation is under control.

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