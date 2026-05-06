Bandit the sloth died from severe emaciation, zoo says

SANFORD, Fla. — The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens released necropsy findings for Bandit, one of 13 two-toed sloths recently accepted into the zoo’s care from Sloth World.

According to the zoo, the necropsy found the primary causes of death were severe emaciation and effusions, an abnormal buildup of fluid in the body that can affect areas including the lungs and joints.

Bandit was among a group of sloths transferred to the zoo on April 24. Officials said he arrived in the most critical condition of the group.

The zoo said Bandit initially showed brief signs of improvement, but his condition worsened rapidly on April 29. Veterinary and animal care teams attempted extensive medical intervention before making the decision to humanely euthanize him.

“The report highlights the serious underlying health challenges Bandit faced upon arrival and underscores the complexity of his condition, despite aggressive supportive care,” the zoo said in a statement.

The remaining sloths continue receiving care at the zoo.

The transfer of the animals followed concerns surrounding conditions at Sloth World, a roadside attraction in Central Florida.

The zoo said donations supporting the care of the rescued sloths can be made through its website.

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