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Fatal crash claims life of Crystal River man in collision with tractor-trailer

A fatal collision between a Kia Soul and a tractor-trailer in Crystal River resulted in the death of a 38-year-old man.

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Car vs Tractor-Trailer A fatal collision between a Kia Soul and a tractor-trailer at an intersection in Crystal River results in the death of a 38-year-old man. (FHP/FHP)
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers report that a 38-year-old Crystal River man died after a collision between his Kia Soul and a tractor-trailer. FHP says the fatal crash occurred at the intersection of CR-470 and SR-44.

Car vs Tractor-Trailer A fatal collision between a Kia Soul and a tractor-trailer at an intersection in Crystal River results in the death of a 38-year-old man. (FHP/FHP)

The Kia Soul failed to stop at the posted stop sign before entering the intersection, leading to the collision.

The report states that the individual from Crystal River sustained fatal injuries at the scene of the accident.

Car vs Tractor-Trailer A fatal collision between a Kia Soul and a tractor-trailer at an intersection in Crystal River results in the death of a 38-year-old man. (FHP/FHP)

The tractor-trailer, driven by a 60-year-old Ocala man, had minor injuries and was not hospitalized.

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Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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