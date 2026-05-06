Fatal crash claims life of Crystal River man in collision with tractor-trailer

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers report that a 38-year-old Crystal River man died after a collision between his Kia Soul and a tractor-trailer. FHP says the fatal crash occurred at the intersection of CR-470 and SR-44.

Car vs Tractor-Trailer A fatal collision between a Kia Soul and a tractor-trailer at an intersection in Crystal River results in the death of a 38-year-old man. (FHP/FHP)

The Kia Soul failed to stop at the posted stop sign before entering the intersection, leading to the collision.

The report states that the individual from Crystal River sustained fatal injuries at the scene of the accident.

Car vs Tractor-Trailer A fatal collision between a Kia Soul and a tractor-trailer at an intersection in Crystal River results in the death of a 38-year-old man. (FHP/FHP)

The tractor-trailer, driven by a 60-year-old Ocala man, had minor injuries and was not hospitalized.

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