Rolling Loud festival in Orlando to draw 65,000 attendees, prompting safety plan

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rolling Loud, the world’s largest Hip-Hop festival, comes to Orlando May 8-10. The event is expected to attract up to 65,000 attendees, prompting the Orlando Police Department to take extra safety measures.

A Special Event Zone will be active along Orange Blossom Trail from 6 pm on May 7 to 6 am on May 11. Within this zone, fines will be doubled, and vehicles involved in criminal or minor traffic violations may be towed and impounded for up to 72 hours.

The festival marks its only U.S. stop, drawing a large crowd to Orlando.

OPD confirmed a significant law enforcement presence will be in place throughout the weekend to ensure a safe environment for all participants and residents. Specific staffing numbers or operational tactics for large-scale events are not shared by the department.

Hundreds of officers will be deployed both inside and outside the stadium. Officers will be stationed at entrances, around the stadium perimeter and in areas surrounding the venue. Enhanced security will also be in place around the artist area.

Chief Orlando Police Department Police Chief Smith assured the community of the department’s readiness. “We want our community to know we are fully prepared and fully committed this weekend. It will be all hands on deck. Our officers have extensive experience managing large-scale events, and we have a comprehensive plan in place. There will be visible security measures, along with additional resources working behind the scenes. Our priority is clear. We will do everything necessary to ensure that everyone attending the festival, as well as the residents throughout our city, remains safe,” Smith said.

The department’s Direct Action Response Team (DART) will be positioned outside the venue. DART will quickly address and de-escalate any immediate issues.

Increased security measures and an increased law enforcement presence will also be in effect throughout downtown Orlando and within a 5- to 10-mile radius of the stadium.

The Special Event Zone along Orange Blossom Trail will remain in effect until May 11 at 6 a.m. Drivers should continue to anticipate increased enforcement and adhere to all traffic regulations until the zone is lifted.

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