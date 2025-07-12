Local

Lightning strikes multiple people on St. Augustine Beach Pier

ST AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. — The St. Johns County Fire Rescue reported that multiple people were struck by lightning on the St. Augustine Beach Pier, according to our sister station ActionNewsJax.

SJCFR and the St. Augustine Fire Department are on scene.

Officials have been treating and evacuating people. They are urging people to stay inside and avoid the pier.

