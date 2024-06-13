Local

Epic Universe district to get hundreds more acres

By Sarah Kinbar and WFTV.com News Staff
Universal Epic Universe

Universal Epic Universe

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Universal’s plans for a major entertainment district hubbed by Epic Universe have just gotten bigger — much bigger.

Documents filed May 29 with Orange County by Universal City Development Partners Ltd., a subsidiary of Universal Orlando Resort, show the original plan to include 700 acres in the planned development has now expanded to over 2,000 acres. After a review, the Orange County Development Review Committee approved the plan on June 7, according to Fast Track online services.

The plans call for change of use to accommodate whatever they intend to develop around the future theme park opening next year. That’s because the properties are all part of a county-sanctioned Major Economic Development Project (MEDP) called Shingle Creek Transit & Utility Community Development District.

