Universal releases official first look inside Epic Universe

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Studios Orlando has released official photos of the attractions at Epic Universe.

The new theme park is set to open on May 22, 2025.

The Chronos – the icon of Universal Epic Universe

As guests start their day, they will pass through the stunning Chronos portal, which serves as the gateway to the incredible adventures found in Epic Universe. The first world guests will encounter upon entering Chronos is Celestial Park, where they can board a shooting comet for an exhilarating roller coaster adventure, dine on delectable cuisine, shop exclusive merchandise to commemorate their visit, and more.

How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk

Upon entering the larger-than-life world of How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk, guests will be captivated by a real-life version of the iconic sweeping vista straight from the wildly popular “How to Train Your Dragon” films. As they take in the vast sparkling lagoon, two 40-foot-tall Viking statues and an energetic village perched above churning seas, guests can embark on a variety of Viking adventures inspired by the beloved film series - including experiencing what it’s like to fly on a dragon on Hiccup’s Wing Gliders, competing to outscore and out soak fellow guests on Fyre Drill, posing for a photo with Toothless and so much more.

Dark Universe

In Dark Universe, guests will explore the shadowy village of Darkmoor – home to Universal Monster legends like Dracula, The Wolf Man, Frankenstein’s Monster and more. The icon of this ominous world is Frankenstein Manor, where guests will venture deep into its catacombs and face a horde of enraged monsters on Universal Orlando’s most chilling attraction ever - Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment.

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD

After guests emerge from the iconic green pipe into SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, they’ll be immersed in the worlds of beloved Nintendo characters such as Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Toad, Donkey Kong, and more. Within Universal Orlando’s most colorful and interactive experience yet, they’ll encounter familiar places inspired by Nintendo’s games, including Mt. Beanpole

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic

In The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic, guests will journey from a Muggle park in Paris into the breathtaking spectacle of 1920′s Place Cachée – a hidden, bustling shopping district in wizarding Paris. Within Place Cachée, guests will find numerous dining venues like Café L’air De La Sirène, chic shopping options like Les Galeries Mirifiques, a live, full-scale theatre experience, Le Cirque Arcanus, and more. They’ll also journey from wizarding Paris to the British Ministry of Magic to witness the long-awaited trial of the infamous Dolores Umbridge in the thrilling ride, “Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry.”

