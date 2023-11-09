Discovery Cove offering exclusive early Black Friday deals just in time for the holidays

ORLANDO, Fla. — Discovery Cove is giving guests the chance to experience the park with savings up to 50% on reservations through 2024.

Discovery Cove offers passport-free alternative to Caribbean island getaways offering scenic beauty and unforgettable tropical adventure in the heart of Central Florida.

According to a news release, “In this stunning all-inclusive day resort, guests can swim with dolphins, snorkel among thousands of tropical fish and rays, hand-feed exotic birds, strut alongside flamingos, and more - all while enjoying endless complimentary food and drinks (including beer and wine for those 21 years of age and over).”

“Whether giving the ultimate gift with all the upgrades or enjoying a day of select adventures, Discovery Cove is a place to enjoy with friends and family of all ages,” said Discovery Cove Park President Brad Gilmour. “This limited-time offer is a chance to save big on an amazing, hassle-free adventure.”

This deal is available now through midnight on Friday, Nov. 24, and is valid for visits through Dec. 31, 2024.

The park is offering an additional 30% savings on upgraded experiences including Day Beds, Cabanas, SeaVenture, and Animal Trek.

For more details and to book a reservation, visit DiscoveryCove.com or call 407-513-4600.

