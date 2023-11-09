Officials to waive all entrance fees to US national parks for Veterans Day

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, why not go to a national park?

The National Park Service is waiving all entrance fees in observance of Veterans Day.

Visitors will still have to pay for services like camping, boat launches, or special tours.

However, this will be the last chance for free admission this year.

