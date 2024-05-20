Deputies identify man killed in shooting at Winter Garden Resort

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who died after a shooting at Grove Resort in Winter Garden on Sunday.

Deputies responded to the 14500 block of Grove Resort Avenue around 3:45 a.m. regarding a shooting.

The Sheriff’s Office said upon arrival deputies found a man in his 50s who had been shot.

Deputies said the man was pronounced dead.

Read: FHP: Hit-and-run driver sought after bicyclist struck overnight in DeLand

Deputies identified the man who died Monday as 59-year-old Ty Mc Lain.

OCSO said the shooter and victim may have known each other.

The Sheriffs Office said this is still an active and ongoing investigation.

Read: Target announces price cuts on 5K frequently purchased items

The Grove Resort and Water Park provided Channel 9 with the following statement:

“We are aware of the incident at our property and are cooperating fully with law enforcement authorities. As this is an ongoing investigation, we are unable to provide further comment at this time.”

See the map below for the location.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group